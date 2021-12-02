Kevin and Patty Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, were flabbergasted with the generosity of many donors to the Gift of Memory program, delivering an amazing amount of toys and gifts to the Christmas House in Coudersport, on Saturday, Nov. 20, marking the 21st year of the program.
Delivering the toys were Kevin and Patty and the Klesa family, who have embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon, having themselves brought more than 500 gifts and toys donated by their family and friends again this year.
Also delivering toys and gifts was the John Turek family, who have been dedicated yearly donors since the inception of the program. New to the program this year, Curtis and Chris Campbell, were also in attendance delivering a huge amount of handmade hats and scarfs.
Kevin Dusenbury said, “We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year. We had several donors who contributed very generous amounts of monies which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children.”
Dusenbury, who is the owner and funeral director of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home and the Potter County Coroner, said, “We are once again amazed by the generosity of so many people. We again received a call from the Christmas House volunteers stating that they had an urgent need for gifts this year. As we did last year, we started collecting gifts early at their request. Every year seems to surpass the year before. We truly thank each person who donated, assuring that many less fortunate individuals and families will have a brighter and happier Christmas. We wish everyone a beautiful, blessed and very merry Christmas.”
The following people donated toys and gifts in memory of their loved ones:
In memory of Richard E. Durst from Judith E. Durst, Jay and Jenny Bright and Family, Joseph and Robin Moyer and Family, and William and Hannah Durst and Family
In memory of Bud Slocum from Carolyn Slocum
In memory of Douglas Perry, Juanita Perry, Kenneth Perry, Myra Bledsoe and Harold Bledsoe from Paul and Pat Perry
In memory of George Brabham and Pearl Brabham from John and Amy Turek
In memory of Daniel and Margaret Karr from Steve and Sue Brabham
In memory of Thomas “Tim” and Gertrude “Fritz” Traska and Barbara Adams from Tami and Larry Adams
In memory of Larry Bump from Deb Hadden
In memory of Charles “Chuck” Harris from Tina Harris
In memory of Russ Baker from Penny Baker and Family
In memory of Larry Bump from Pat and Tony Clark
In memory of Janet Hoock and Brad Mason from Wayne and Brenda Varga
In memory of Leonard and Paula Williams from Julie Williams
In memory of Heather Siebert Baker from Sandy Walmer
In memory of Thomas Smutnik from Carol Clower
In memory of our loved ones we lost from Pam and Keith Learn
In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark from John, Kim, Emilee, and Jacob Dailey
In memory of Dean and Gladys Howard from Diane and Brian Gilroy
In loving memory of Shirley A. Hyde from Allen E. Hyde
In loving memory of Virginia Sturdevant from Allen E. Hyde
In memory of family and friends from Ron and Sue Brown
In memory of Albin and Betty Danielson, Brenda Okerland, and Martin and Frances Tarbell from Mike and Debbie Tarbell
In memory of Miriam Powell and Evelyn Weekes from Cathy Miksit
In memory of Curtis William “Sonny” Perkins from Janette and Barry Church
In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark from Terry and Linda Sturdevant
In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark and Cheryl Phelps from Rod, Krista, Gabby, and Rodney Doran
In memory of “Bob across the road” from your little friend Letty
In memory of Bob and Betty Barger, Bernice and Manford Dusenbury, and James and Gloria Taylor from Kathryn, Rob, Brody and Gwynne Barger
In memory of loved ones from Kevin Jr. and Nicole Dusenbury
In memory of Ron Worden from Clinton and Tracy Burrows
In memory of family and friends from Doug and Bonita Estes, Megan and Aric Stewart, and Ashley Minderler and Matt Balthrop
In memory of Sandra Goodeough from the Goodenough Family
In memory of Freda Reed from the Reed family
In memory of Robert Pratt from Nancy Rathbun, Susan Terrette, and Doug Pratt
In memory of Melanie Rathbun from her grandchildren
In memory of James and Ella May Campbell from Christine, Curtis, and Dennis Campbell
In memory of those served by the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home from Kevin and Patty Dusenbury
In memory of Bernice and Manford Dusenbury and Jim and Gloria Taylor from Kevin and Patty Dusenbury.
In memory of Mike Gerhart from Peggy Gerhart and Patty and Kyle Williams
In memory of Shirley Goode, Barb Shelp, Billy Goode, William Turner, Jayson Turner and Betty George from Shawn and Christina Shelp
In memory of passed loved ones from Roger and Dee Prince
In memory of Yvonne Milliken from Jerry and Yvette Ebeling
In memory of James and Jean Woodard and Paul and Lola Fosmer from Kori Johnston and Garrett Fosmer
In memory of Dan Harris from Brittney and Conor Harris
In memory of Scotty Schultz, Herbie Blanchard, and Don “ZZ” Wilson from Mark and Trish Fowler
In memory of Tony and Emma Petrosewitz and Joyce Wichert from Kent and Lisa Wichert and family
In memory of Jon Goerner:
Sami and Erick Duzick
Priscilla Watson
George Kertis
Bob Long
Dawn Newton
Leona Hilfiger
Kim and Bob Alexander
Rick Harder
Wayne Harder
A good friend
Penny and Jack Gavitt
Carole and Nick Troupe
Brandy, Garrett and Clara Lunger
Bill and Beckie Gould
The Burdick family (Ron, Vickie, Dalton, Alyssa and kids)
Carla Murihead
The Fishing Creek United Methodist Church
Doris and Jeff Major
Robin and Lenny Anderson
Georgia and David Goodwin
Jordan and Kat Leete and kids
Cheryl Gould
Kenny, Susan, Lilly and Victoria Klesa
Casey Klesa
Our friends at Howard Hannah
Sue and Ray Lawrence
Luke and Stephanie Moshier
Kayley Heller
Mason Klesa
Megan, Adinn and Aurora Kellert
Leona and Tyler Lawrence
Jim and Dee Klesa (Mom and Dad)