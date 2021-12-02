Gifts of Memory collected by funeral home
Posing with the toys given through the annual Gift of Memory program are, in no particular order, the Klesa family, the Turek family, Curtis and Chris Campbell, Christmas House volunteers and Kevin and Patty Dusenbury.

Kevin and Patty Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, were flabbergasted with the generosity of many donors to the Gift of Memory program, delivering an amazing amount of toys and gifts to the Christmas House in Coudersport, on Saturday, Nov. 20, marking the 21st year of the program.

Delivering the toys were Kevin and Patty and the Klesa family, who have embraced the Gift of Memory program to honor their son and brother, Jon, having themselves brought more than 500 gifts and toys donated by their family and friends again this year.

Also delivering toys and gifts was the John Turek family, who have been dedicated yearly donors since the inception of the program. New to the program this year, Curtis and Chris Campbell, were also in attendance delivering a huge amount of handmade hats and scarfs.

Kevin Dusenbury said, “We have donors from the first year that continue to donate and new donors every year. We had several donors who contributed very generous amounts of monies which allowed us to shop for specific needs to purchase items for the older children.”

Dusenbury, who is the owner and funeral director of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home and the Potter County Coroner, said, “We are once again amazed by the generosity of so many people. We again received a call from the Christmas House volunteers stating that they had an urgent need for gifts this year. As we did last year, we started collecting gifts early at their request. Every year seems to surpass the year before. We truly thank each person who donated, assuring that many less fortunate individuals and families will have a brighter and happier Christmas. We wish everyone a beautiful, blessed and very merry Christmas.”

The following people donated toys and gifts in memory of their loved ones:

In memory of Richard E. Durst from Judith E. Durst, Jay and Jenny Bright and Family, Joseph and Robin Moyer and Family, and William and Hannah Durst and Family

In memory of Bud Slocum from Carolyn Slocum

In memory of Douglas Perry, Juanita Perry, Kenneth Perry, Myra Bledsoe and Harold Bledsoe from Paul and Pat Perry

In memory of George Brabham and Pearl Brabham from John and Amy Turek

In memory of Daniel and Margaret Karr from Steve and Sue Brabham

In memory of Thomas “Tim” and Gertrude “Fritz” Traska and Barbara Adams from Tami and Larry Adams

In memory of Larry Bump from Deb Hadden

In memory of Charles “Chuck” Harris from Tina Harris

In memory of Russ Baker from Penny Baker and Family

In memory of Larry Bump from Pat and Tony Clark

In memory of Janet Hoock and Brad Mason from Wayne and Brenda Varga

In memory of Leonard and Paula Williams from Julie Williams

In memory of Heather Siebert Baker from Sandy Walmer

In memory of Thomas Smutnik from Carol Clower

In memory of our loved ones we lost from Pam and Keith Learn

In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark from John, Kim, Emilee, and Jacob Dailey

In memory of Dean and Gladys Howard from Diane and Brian Gilroy

In loving memory of Shirley A. Hyde from Allen E. Hyde

In loving memory of Virginia Sturdevant from Allen E. Hyde

In memory of family and friends from Ron and Sue Brown

In memory of Albin and Betty Danielson, Brenda Okerland, and Martin and Frances Tarbell from Mike and Debbie Tarbell

In memory of Miriam Powell and Evelyn Weekes from Cathy Miksit

In memory of Curtis William “Sonny” Perkins from Janette and Barry Church

In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark from Terry and Linda Sturdevant

In memory of Milford and Beatrice Clark and Cheryl Phelps from Rod, Krista, Gabby, and Rodney Doran

In memory of “Bob across the road” from your little friend Letty

In memory of Bob and Betty Barger, Bernice and Manford Dusenbury, and James and Gloria Taylor from Kathryn, Rob, Brody and Gwynne Barger

In memory of loved ones from Kevin Jr. and Nicole Dusenbury

In memory of Ron Worden from Clinton and Tracy Burrows

In memory of family and friends from Doug and Bonita Estes, Megan and Aric Stewart, and Ashley Minderler and Matt Balthrop

In memory of Sandra Goodeough from the Goodenough Family

In memory of Freda Reed from the Reed family

In memory of Robert Pratt from Nancy Rathbun, Susan Terrette, and Doug Pratt

In memory of Melanie Rathbun from her grandchildren

In memory of James and Ella May Campbell from Christine, Curtis, and Dennis Campbell

In memory of those served by the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home from Kevin and Patty Dusenbury

In memory of Bernice and Manford Dusenbury and Jim and Gloria Taylor from Kevin and Patty Dusenbury.

In memory of Mike Gerhart from Peggy Gerhart and Patty and Kyle Williams

In memory of Shirley Goode, Barb Shelp, Billy Goode, William Turner, Jayson Turner and Betty George from Shawn and Christina Shelp

In memory of passed loved ones from Roger and Dee Prince

In memory of Yvonne Milliken from Jerry and Yvette Ebeling

In memory of James and Jean Woodard and Paul and Lola Fosmer from Kori Johnston and Garrett Fosmer

In memory of Dan Harris from Brittney and Conor Harris

In memory of Scotty Schultz, Herbie Blanchard, and Don “ZZ” Wilson from Mark and Trish Fowler

In memory of Tony and Emma Petrosewitz and Joyce Wichert from Kent and Lisa Wichert and family

In memory of Jon Goerner:

Sami and Erick Duzick

Priscilla Watson

George Kertis

Bob Long

Dawn Newton

Leona Hilfiger

Kim and Bob Alexander

Rick Harder

Wayne Harder

A good friend

Penny and Jack Gavitt

Carole and Nick Troupe

Brandy, Garrett and Clara Lunger

Bill and Beckie Gould

The Burdick family (Ron, Vickie, Dalton, Alyssa and kids)

Carla Murihead

The Fishing Creek United Methodist Church

Doris and Jeff Major

Robin and Lenny Anderson

Georgia and David Goodwin

Jordan and Kat Leete and kids

Cheryl Gould

Kenny, Susan, Lilly and Victoria Klesa

Casey Klesa

Our friends at Howard Hannah

Sue and Ray Lawrence

Luke and Stephanie Moshier

Kayley Heller

Mason Klesa

Megan, Adinn and Aurora Kellert

Leona and Tyler Lawrence

Jim and Dee Klesa (Mom and Dad)

