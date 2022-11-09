Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the first nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Grade 12
Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen
Honor Roll: Keaton Shupe, Rachel Zeaman, Sari Setzer, Landyn Valenti, Mackenzie Pinchock, Rebecca Zeaman, William Ice
Grade 11
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Jonathan Foster, Robert Shoenfelt, Luna Reifsnyder
Honor Roll: Xavier Stiles, Jade Williams, Cory Lancaster, Savannah Horton, Dominic Rees
Grade 10
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Madison Housler, Kathryn Rees, Carolyne Reifsnyder
Honor Roll: Blake Bennett, Mitchell Blaniar, Brayden Stuckey, Christian Zirckel, Isabella Rees
Grade 9
Distinguished Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer, Lillian Clinger, Jett Finch
Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Kadence McKeirnan, Joseph Pritt, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Aedrik Fiebig, Brennan Ogden, Alexis Zirckel
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll: Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Mary Clinger
Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Deana Gola, Kaitlyn Horton, Mackenzie Taggart, Austin Brimmer
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll: Lucas Fowler, Liam Fry, Tymber Nichols, Leah Kio, Treigh Roeske
Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Geelen, Peyton Bacon, Maggie Earle, Aric Glover, Brianna Barbour