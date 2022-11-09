Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the first nine weeks marking period.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.

Grade 12

Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen

Honor Roll: Keaton Shupe, Rachel Zeaman, Sari Setzer, Landyn Valenti, Mackenzie Pinchock, Rebecca Zeaman, William Ice

Grade 11

Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Jonathan Foster, Robert Shoenfelt, Luna Reifsnyder

Honor Roll: Xavier Stiles, Jade Williams, Cory Lancaster, Savannah Horton, Dominic Rees

Grade 10

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Madison Housler, Kathryn Rees, Carolyne Reifsnyder

Honor Roll: Blake Bennett, Mitchell Blaniar, Brayden Stuckey, Christian Zirckel, Isabella Rees

Grade 9

Distinguished Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer, Lillian Clinger, Jett Finch

Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Kadence McKeirnan, Joseph Pritt, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Aedrik Fiebig, Brennan Ogden, Alexis Zirckel

Grade 8

Distinguished Honor Roll: Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Mary Clinger

Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Deana Gola, Kaitlyn Horton, Mackenzie Taggart, Austin Brimmer

Grade 7

Distinguished Honor Roll: Lucas Fowler, Liam Fry, Tymber Nichols, Leah Kio, Treigh Roeske

Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Geelen, Peyton Bacon, Maggie Earle, Aric Glover, Brianna Barbour