The Austin Area School District announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks marking period. Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77. Students are listed in no particular order.

Grade 12

Distinguished Honor Roll: Kaden Blaniar, Cameron Rees, Shaylynn Nichols

Honor Roll: Carly Cooney, James McLeod

Grade 11

Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman

Honor Roll: Rachel Zeaman, William Ice, Makenzie Pinchock, Blake Burrows

Grade 10

Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Warren Nelson

Honor Roll: Dawson Hooftallen, Dominic Rees, Jade Williams, Cory Lancaster, Marah Fowler

Grade 9

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees, Madison Housler

Honor Roll: Mitchell Blaniar, Leland Gola, Ryan Lentz

Grade 8

Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer

Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger

Grade 7

Distinguished Honor Roll: Devin Clancy, Kellie Crumrine

Honor Roll: Deana Gola, Leila Stuckey, Anna Brewer, Kaitlyn Horton, Marissa Stuckey, Mary Clinger