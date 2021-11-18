Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students have been named to the honor roll for the first nine weeks marking period.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.

Grade 12

Distinguished Honor Roll: Carly Cooney, Shaylynn Nichols, Kaden Blaniar, Adam Lucas, Cameron Rees

Honor Roll: Mary Nelson, James McLeod

Grade 11

Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman, Rachel Zeaman

Honor Roll: Landyn Valenti, Khloe Nicka, Blake Burrows, William Ice

Grade 10

Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Warren Nelson

Honor Roll: Dominic Rees, Jade Williams, Jonathan Foster

Grade 9

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Leland Gola, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees

Honor Roll: Ryan Lentz, Madison Housler

Grade 8

Distinguished Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer

Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Lillian Clinger, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Brennan Ogden

Grade 7

Distinguished Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Mary Clinger, Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman

Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Horton, Deana Gola, Scot Setzer, Leila Stuckey, Mackenzie Taggart, Michael Harmon

Tags

Trending Food Videos