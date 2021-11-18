Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students have been named to the honor roll for the first nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Grade 12
Distinguished Honor Roll: Carly Cooney, Shaylynn Nichols, Kaden Blaniar, Adam Lucas, Cameron Rees
Honor Roll: Mary Nelson, James McLeod
Grade 11
Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman, Rachel Zeaman
Honor Roll: Landyn Valenti, Khloe Nicka, Blake Burrows, William Ice
Grade 10
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Warren Nelson
Honor Roll: Dominic Rees, Jade Williams, Jonathan Foster
Grade 9
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Leland Gola, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees
Honor Roll: Ryan Lentz, Madison Housler
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer
Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Lillian Clinger, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Brennan Ogden
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Mary Clinger, Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman
Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Horton, Deana Gola, Scot Setzer, Leila Stuckey, Mackenzie Taggart, Michael Harmon