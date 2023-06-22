Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Grade 12
Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen
Honor Roll: Keaton Shupe, William Ice, Rebecca Zeaman
Grade 11
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Marah Fowler, Kendyl Welsh
Honor Roll: Luna Reifsnyder, Jade Williams, Warren Nelson, Dominic Rees, Savannah Horton, Jonathan Foster
Grade 10
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Madison Housler, Kathryn Rees, Carolyne Reifsnyder, Mitchell Blaniar
Honor Roll: Christian Zirckel, Sabrina Perlmutter, Ryan Lentz, Skylar Setzer, Brayden Stuckey, Leland Gola, Blake Bennett
Grade 9
Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate
Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger, Makayla Foringer, Alexis Zirckel, Jett Finch
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll: Kellie Crumrine, Mary Clinger
Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Marissa Stuckey, Kaitlyn Horton
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll: Lucas Fowler, Treigh Roeske, Leah Kio, Brianna Barbour, Melody Haskins
Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Geelen, Maggie Earle, Liam Fry, Aric Glover, Tymber Nichols