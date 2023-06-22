Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks marking period.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.

Grade 12

Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen

Honor Roll: Keaton Shupe, William Ice, Rebecca Zeaman

Grade 11

Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Marah Fowler, Kendyl Welsh

Honor Roll: Luna Reifsnyder, Jade Williams, Warren Nelson, Dominic Rees, Savannah Horton, Jonathan Foster

Grade 10

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Madison Housler, Kathryn Rees, Carolyne Reifsnyder, Mitchell Blaniar

Honor Roll: Christian Zirckel, Sabrina Perlmutter, Ryan Lentz, Skylar Setzer, Brayden Stuckey, Leland Gola, Blake Bennett

Grade 9

Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate

Honor Roll: Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger, Makayla Foringer, Alexis Zirckel, Jett Finch

Grade 8

Distinguished Honor Roll: Kellie Crumrine, Mary Clinger

Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Marissa Stuckey, Kaitlyn Horton

Grade 7

Distinguished Honor Roll: Lucas Fowler, Treigh Roeske, Leah Kio, Brianna Barbour, Melody Haskins

Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Geelen, Maggie Earle, Liam Fry, Aric Glover, Tymber Nichols

Tags