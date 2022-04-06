Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students, grades 7 through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the third nine weeks marking period.Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Grade 12
Distinguished Honor Roll: Kaden Blaniar, Cameron Rees, Carly Cooney, Shaylynn Nichols
Honor Roll: Mary Nelson, Cody Dexter, Bailey Fry
Grade 11
Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman
Honor Roll: Landyn Valenti, Rachel Zeaman
Grade 10
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Warren Nelson, Jade Williams
Honor Roll: Cory Lancaster
Grade 9
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees, Madison Housler
Honor Roll: Mitchell Blaniar
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate, Aedrik Fiebig
Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Carson Cooney, Kadence McKeirnan, Brennan Ogden, Joseph Pritt, Makayla Foringer, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll: Devin Clancy, Marissa Stuckey, Mary Clinger
Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Horton, Leila Stuckey, Mackenzie Taggart, Leah Zeaman, Anna Brewer, Kellie Crumrine