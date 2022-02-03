Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students in grades 7 through 12 have been named to the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks marking period.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.

Grade 12

Distinguished Honor Roll: Kaden Blaniar, Cameron Rees, Cody Dexter

Honor Roll: Carly Cooney, Shaylynn Nichols, Adam Lucas

Grade 11

Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen

Honor Roll: William Ice, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman, Rachel Zeaman

Grade 10

Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Warren Nelson

Honor Roll: Dominic Rees, Jade Williams, Jonathan Foster

Grade 9

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees, Madison Housler

Grade 8

Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer

Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Brennan Ogden, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger, Makenzie Predmore

Grade 7

Distinguished Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Mary Clinger, Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman, Kaitlyn Horton

Honor Roll: Deana Gola, Mackenzie Taggart, Michael Harmon

