Teri Everett, principal of the Austin Area School, has announced that the following students in grades 7 through 12 have been named to the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks marking period.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93 or above with no grade below 86; those on the Honor Roll have maintained an average of 86 or above with no grade below 77.
Grade 12
Distinguished Honor Roll: Kaden Blaniar, Cameron Rees, Cody Dexter
Honor Roll: Carly Cooney, Shaylynn Nichols, Adam Lucas
Grade 11
Distinguished Honor Roll: Hunter Bundy, Jacob Hooftallen
Honor Roll: William Ice, Keaton Shupe, Rebecca Zeaman, Rachel Zeaman
Grade 10
Distinguished Honor Roll: Ella Brewer, Dawson Hooftallen, Savannah Horton, Kendyl Welsh, Marah Fowler, Warren Nelson
Honor Roll: Dominic Rees, Jade Williams, Jonathan Foster
Grade 9
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dylan Clancy, Breanna Gentzel, Alexis Lentz, Isabella Rees, Kathryn Rees, Madison Housler
Grade 8
Distinguished Honor Roll: Elizabeth Moate, Makayla Foringer
Honor Roll: Pierce Bacon, Carson Cooney, Aedrik Fiebig, Kadence McKeirnan, Brennan Ogden, Aiden Glover, Geneva Barr-Carter, Alec Cortes, Lillian Clinger, Makenzie Predmore
Grade 7
Distinguished Honor Roll: Anna Brewer, Devin Clancy, Mary Clinger, Kellie Crumrine, Marissa Stuckey, Leah Zeaman, Kaitlyn Horton
Honor Roll: Deana Gola, Mackenzie Taggart, Michael Harmon