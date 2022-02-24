Dan Eskesen, principal, has announced that the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks at Coudersport Area Junior/Senior High School.

Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 95% or above, those on the Honor Roll have averaged 90% and above.

7th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Josephine Chang, Molly Davis, Bryce Manns, Averie Rimel, Nina Sillick, Maggie Tubbs, Audrey Wright

Honor Roll: Alexander Avilez, Daniel Brown, Bernadette Dunn, David Ellis Jr., Aleah Fowler, Madyson Giebel, Kevin Greeley, Jedidiah Horne Jr., Jesse Minor, Lucas Popchak, Lucas Risser, Elayna Stimaker, Jayden Widmeier, Gabriel Wilhelm, Caleb Wonderly

8th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Dawson Bailey, Mason Bock, Joanna Chen, Aliyah DiPilato, Owen Gill, Autumn Haggard, Kevin Keifer, Briar Miller, Mitchell Taylor, Wynter Turek, Savannah Turner, Drew VanWhy

Honor Roll: Kya Abel, Ronan Bray, Tiana Brown, Ysabel Brown, Mhyla Chilson, Lizzie Clay, Mirionna Cornish, Cristian Cruz, Kirsten Denhoff, Gavin Kellert, Oliver Liller, Colton Long, Ashlyn McNamara, Ty Woodard-Furman

9th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Gage Bellinger, Claire Daisley, Ciarra Davis, Cal Dunn, Laura Dunn, Olivia Fink, Cameron Gentzyel, McCauly Gentzyel, Haylee James, Seth Moore, Isabella Ostroski, Ethan Ott, Emilee Ruter, John Wright

Honor Roll: Emilee Atherholt, Meredith Burrous, Haila Cracknell, Macie Popchak, Mason Roessner, Thaylan Wilson

10th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Gavyn Ayers, Samuel Ayers, Brenna Bailey, Brooke Batson, Stella Bray, Danika DeCarlo, Brooke Dunlavey, Dylan Foster, Aden McCratic, Savannah Myers, Sierra Myers, Amelia Ott, Lorenzo Salamone, Avrey Taylor, Brooke Tubbs, Holden Turek, Brooke Wonderly

Honor Roll: Micah Batson, Victoria Bock, Viggo Brown, Levi Burrous, Owen Chang, Madyson Dubots-Angood, Kaylea Empson, Thomas Myers III, Zoie Sallade, Kevin Sherry, Mackenzie Uber

11th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Sawyer Batterson, Tyler Boyd, Emma Chambers, Andy Chen, Lilah Husson, Leah Larsen, Lilianna Larsen, Alishia Monroe, Garett Morgan, Cheyne Pitcher, Isabel Porterfield, Corben Sallade, Brielle Sipes, Selin Sumer, Ava Wahlers, Tyler Watson

Honor Roll: Camden Bailey, Wyatt Daisley, Kyle Dunn, Acacia Greenman, Adia Grinnell, Brett Moss, Lauren Ross, Emma Saulter, Isabella Scarfino

12th Grade

Distinguished Honor Roll: Seth Batterson, Aubree Burrous-Manns, Elli Chew, Benjamin Cornish, Evan Cowburn, Stella Fink, Elizabeth Frame, Makenzie Gentzyel, Taylor Lent, Morgan Rapp, Ethan Ross, Logan Ruter, Mason Tarabori, Vanessa VanWhy, Leighann Watson

Honor Roll: Jacob Cracknell, Nicholas Fry, Christian Furman, Miranda Harling, Garrett Kellert, Dylan Kelly, Brenna Miller, Scott Robinson II, Sage Strotman, Aubri Thompson, Allen Williams