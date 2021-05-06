Steve Mongillo, principal, has announced that the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the honor roll for the third nine weeks at Coudersport Jr.-Sr. High School. Students named to the distinguished honor roll have maintained an average of 95% or above, those on the honor roll have averaged 90% and above.
7th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dawson Bailey, Autumn Haggard, Mason Bock, Mitchell Taylor, Sophia Taylor, Drew VanWhy, Ty Woodard-Furman, Kevin Keifer, Joanna Chen, Ronan Bray, Terra Dozier, Wynter Turek
Honor Roll: Gavin Kellert, Kya Abel, Ysabel Brown, Mhyla Chilson, Jaelyn Culvey, Oliver Liller, Colton Long, Mirionna Cornish
8th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Aurie Harvey, Claire Daisley, Emilee Ruter, Cameron Gentzyel, Isabella Ostroski, Mason Roessner, Haylee James, Ethan Ott, Olivia Fink, John Wright, Cal Dunn, Laura Dunn
Honor Roll: Macie Popchak, McCauly Gentzyel, Conner VanWagenen, Thaylan Wilson, Ciarra Davis, Emiliee Atherholt, Draven Caldwell, Haila Cracknell
9th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Gavyn Ayers, Samuel Ayers, Brooke Dunlavey, Kaylea Empson, Noah Gabreski, Savannah Gill, Savannah Myers, Sierra Myers, Amelia Ott, Lauren Ross, Willis Sumer, Avrey Taylor, Brooke Tubbs, Brooke Wonderly, Lorenzo Salamone, Holden Turek
Honor Roll: Victoria Bock, Madyson Dubots-Angood, James Liller, Gavin McNamara, Zoie Sallade, Kevin Sherry, Emily Snay, Levi Burrous, Owen Chang, Stella Bray, Aden McCratic, Hallie Rigas, Colby Lewis, Praylan Perkins
10th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Sawyer Batterson, Xander Brown, Emma Chambers, James Culvey II, Nash Delp, Brielle Frair, Leah Larsen, Lilianna Larsen, Selin Sumer, Ava Wahlers, Isabella Scarfino, Andy Chen, Adia Grinnell, Kyle Dunn, Tyler Watson, Isabel Porterfield, Avaree Kellert, Vedder Conyer, Gabriel Conyer
Honor Roll: Camden Bailey, Tyler Boyd, William Rossman, Corben Sallade, Madison Goodrich, Cheyne Pitcher, Jonathon VanHal
11th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Evan Cowburn, Stella Fink, Elizabeth Frame, Christian Furman, Makenzie Gentzyel, Cloe Hammond, Garrett Kellert, Taylor Lent, Brenna Miller, Ethan Ross, Logan Ruter, Aubri Thompson, Vanessa VanWhy, Leighann Watson, Aubree Burrous-Manns
Honor Roll: Seth Batterson, Jacob Cracknell, Dylan Kelly, Brianna Barroqueiro, Jersey Wlasniewski
12th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Daniel Allenbaugh, Cale Ayers, Alexander Burd, Bella Butler, Sarah Chambers, Ryan Clouser, Haley Dubots, Reese Gabreski, Dalton Keglovits, Adelaide Myers, Andrew Page, Rosalyn Page, Hannah Tubbs, Kaylee VanWhy
Honor Roll: Rory Batson, Brevon Neefe, Kaiden Cracknell, Derek Easton, Hayden Keck, Brandt Kightlinger, Darci Meachum, Samuel Steiner, Mikayla Kavounas, Briahna Hilfiger, Ashton Huck, Zoram Munoz-Quiros