Dan Eskesen, principal, has announced that the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine weeks at Coudersport Area Junior-Senior High School.
Students named to the Distinguished Honor Roll have maintained an average of 95% or above, and those on the Honor Roll have averaged 90% and above.
7th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Dustin Bailey, Kade Campbell, Megan Ellis, Kaitlyn Gentzyel, Taylor Grossman, Carson Heimel, Lydia Husson, Logan Jackson, Kensey Majot, Tyler Pitre, Gavin Roessner, Lila Rohrer, Lydia Tingley, Wyatt Treat, Chase Wahlers, Delaney Wahlers, Ella Wahlers
Honor Roll: Camron Beck, Gavin Bright, Jocelyn Cornelius, Jayla Crosby, Jerimiah Dean, Jacob Duell, Saige Fox, Ellie Gibble, Daigen Keller, Aubriauna Lagrua, John Lawton, Aristotle Maines, Lawson Wetzel
8th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Daniel Brown, Bryce Manns, Elayna Stimaker, Maggie Tubbs
Honor Roll: Alexander Avilez, Kynder Billings, Molly Davis, David Ellis, Jr., Lucas Popchak, Averie Rimel, Jayden Widmeier, Gabriel Wilhelm, Caleb Wonderly
9th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Tiana Brown, Ysabel Brown, Joanna Chen, Cameron Hafer, Autumn Haggard, Kevin Keifer, Mitchell Taylor, Sophia Taylor, Savannah Turner, Ty Woodard-Furman
Honor Roll: Dawson Bailey, Lizzie Clay, Cristian Cruz, Emma Tubbs, Drew VanWhy
10th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Gage Bellinger, Claire Daisley, Cal Dunn, Olivia Fink, McCauly Gentzyel, Seth Moore, Isabella Ostroski, Emilee Ruter, John Wright
Honor Roll: Emilee Atherholt, Laura Dunn, Haylee James, Mason Roessner, Alexis Sanderson, Daniel VanVladricken
11th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Gavyn Ayers, Samuel Ayers, Brooke Batson, Victoria Bock, Danika DeCarlo, Madyson Dubots-Angood, Aristotle Dunlavey, Savannah Gill, Colby Lewis, Savannah Myers, Sierra Myers, Lorenzo Salamone, Kevin Sherry, Brooke Tubbs, Brooke Wonderly
Honor Roll: Viggo Brown, Owen Chang, Thomas Murray, Hallie Rigas, Avrey Taylor
12th grade
Distinguished Honor Roll: Sawyer Batterson, Tyler Boyd, Xander Brown, Emma Chambers, Andy Chen, Laci Clay, Gabriel Conyer, James Culvey II, Wyatt Daisley, Nash Delp, Kyle Dunn, Acacia Greeman, Tristan Hafer, Lilah Husson, Leah Larsen, Lilianna Larsen, Alishia Monroe, Garett Morgan, Loryn Pekarski, Isabel Porterfield, Lauren Ross, Corben Sallade, Brielle Sipes, Selin Sumer, Ava Wahlers
Honor Roll: Camden Bailey, William Rossman, Isabella Scarfino