Mark Schlosser, principal, has announced that the following students, Grades six through twelve, have been recognized for academic achievement during the second marking period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School. Students named to the High Honor Roll have an average of 93% or above; those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.

Grade 12

High Honor Roll: Nickales App, Jacob Cudzil, Jenna Freer, Mackenzie George, Haylee McMichael, Makenzie Mesler, Laya Phillips, Anita Schimp, Brandi Siebert, Rachael Taylor, Ethan Voorhees

Honor Roll: Avanna Haggard, Aanastasia Licht

Grade 11

High Honor Roll: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Makenzie Good, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Ella Malogrino, Lexie Stilson

Honor Roll: Nathan Carpenter, Liberty Enty, Nicholas Flamini, Zain Harvey, Trinity Lundy, Sean McKean, Allen Mertsock

Grade 10

High Honor Roll: Khloe Carpenter, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Brooke George, Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Elexis Hagans, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, Naomi Mix, Lily Stedman

Honor Roll: Nikolas Bonney, Praylan Perkins

Grade 9

High Honor Roll: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Layken Enty, Wyatt Johnston, Sophia Komenda, Shayden Mesler, Chloe Metcalf, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West

Honor Roll: Maddison Austin, Addison Bechelli, Emily Brown, Jadyn Fleischman, Landon Flurschutz, Lauren Hedges, Shania Jobe, Danielle Williams

Grade 8

High Honor Roll: Jude Colbey, Lucas Dickerson, Luke Karr, Trevor Miller, Rachel Rathbun, Mia Shaffer

Honor Roll: KayLynn George, Dain Lyons, Ridge Mesler, John Mix

Grade 7

High Honor Roll: Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft, Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie

Honor Roll: Ella Bee, Travis Coriaty, Payton Danforth

Grade 6

High Honor Roll: Porter Phillips, Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson

Honor Roll: Colden Bryant, Amberdale Burks, Kaitlynn Costello, Landon Enty, Mason Good, Zachary Hedges, Makiah Jandrew, Triton Mascho, Michael Oharold, Ella Resig