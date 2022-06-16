Mark Schlosser, principal, announced that the following students, Grades six through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School in Shinglehouse. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.
Grade 12
High Honor Roll: Nickales App, Jacob Cudzil, Mackenzie George, Aanastasia Licht, Haylee McMichael, Makenzie Mesler, Laya Phillips, Brandi Siebert, Rachael Taylor, Ethan Voorhees
Honor Roll: Morgan Parrish, Anita Schimp
Grade 11
High Honor Roll: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Ella Malogrino, Lexie Stilson
Honor Roll: Liberty Enty, Makenzie Good, Sean McKean, Cheyenne Mehl
Grade 10
High Honor Roll: Khloe Carpenter, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Brooke George, Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, Praylan Perkins, Lily Stedman
Honor Roll: Nikolas Bonney, Elexis Hagans, Naomi Mix
Grade 9
High Honor Roll: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Addison Bechelli, Layken Enty, Lauren Hedges, Wyatt Johnston, Shayden Mesler, Chloe Metcalf, Aidan Resig, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West, Danielle Williams
Honor Roll: Jadyn Fleischman, Landon Flurschutz, Shania Jobe, Sophia Komenda, MaKenna Manning
Grade 8
High Honor Roll: Lucas Dickerson, Luke Karr, Trevor Miller, Mia Shaffer
Honor Roll: Braiden Bachand, Jude Colbey, KayLynn George, Dain Lyons, Patrick McMahon, Ridge Mesler, John Mix, Rachel Rathbun
Grade 7
High Honor Roll: Ella Bee, Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft, Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie
Honor Roll: Travis Coriaty, Britany Louser, Allison Torrence
Grade 6
High Honor Roll: Porter Phillips, Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson
Honor Roll: Evalyn Abdo, Colden Bryant, Amberdale Burks, Kaitlynn Costello, Landon Enty, Olivia Fetzer, Akira Geeraedts, Makiah Jandrew, Triton Mascho, Alessia Norton, Michael Oharold, Jessica Pitts, Ella Resig, Ainsley Tabacheck