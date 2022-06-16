Mark Schlosser, principal, announced that the following students, Grades six through 12, have been named to the Honor Roll for the fourth nine-week grading period at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School in Shinglehouse. Students named to the High Honor Roll have maintained an average of 93% or above; while those on the Honor Roll have averaged 87% or above.

Grade 12

High Honor Roll: Nickales App, Jacob Cudzil, Mackenzie George, Aanastasia Licht, Haylee McMichael, Makenzie Mesler, Laya Phillips, Brandi Siebert, Rachael Taylor, Ethan Voorhees

Honor Roll: Morgan Parrish, Anita Schimp

Grade 11

High Honor Roll: Alexandria Bechelli, Jadyn Brabham, Karielle Johnston, Avaree Kellert, Ella Malogrino, Lexie Stilson

Honor Roll: Liberty Enty, Makenzie Good, Sean McKean, Cheyenne Mehl

Grade 10

High Honor Roll: Khloe Carpenter, Hannah Cudzil, Madelynn Evingham, Brooke George, Maddison Gietler, Mallory Goodliff, Alexis Kemp, Laci Miller-Geiger, Praylan Perkins, Lily Stedman

Honor Roll: Nikolas Bonney, Elexis Hagans, Naomi Mix

Grade 9

High Honor Roll: Charlotte Austin-Keech, Addison Bechelli, Layken Enty, Lauren Hedges, Wyatt Johnston, Shayden Mesler, Chloe Metcalf, Aidan Resig, Madison Taylor, Rylee Thompson, Brooke Voorhees, Eva West, Danielle Williams

Honor Roll: Jadyn Fleischman, Landon Flurschutz, Shania Jobe, Sophia Komenda, MaKenna Manning

Grade 8

High Honor Roll: Lucas Dickerson, Luke Karr, Trevor Miller, Mia Shaffer

Honor Roll: Braiden Bachand, Jude Colbey, KayLynn George, Dain Lyons, Patrick McMahon, Ridge Mesler, John Mix, Rachel Rathbun

Grade 7

High Honor Roll: Ella Bee, Elizabeth Freeman, Sage McCleaft, Aubrey Resig, Dana Williams, Jenna Wylie

Honor Roll: Travis Coriaty, Britany Louser, Allison Torrence

Grade 6

High Honor Roll: Porter Phillips, Bowen Taylor, Reese Thompson

Honor Roll: Evalyn Abdo, Colden Bryant, Amberdale Burks, Kaitlynn Costello, Landon Enty, Olivia Fetzer, Akira Geeraedts, Makiah Jandrew, Triton Mascho, Alessia Norton, Michael Oharold, Jessica Pitts, Ella Resig, Ainsley Tabacheck

Tags

Trending Food Videos