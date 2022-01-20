The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has partnered with and will implement Guest Service Gold, an American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute training program.
Guest Service Gold is a comprehensive program designed to create guest service-oriented line level staff members who know how to engage with their guests to provide memorable guest service. This program features stories designed to motivate and inspire hotel employees to “go for the gold” and provide service above and beyond the call of duty.
Based on true stories of award-winning guest service, this program focuses on authenticity, intuition, empathy, delight, delivery, initiative and being a champion.
This course will meet Mondays, Jan. 31–April 4, from 1–3 p.m. at the Education Council’s Coudersport and Port Allegany offices, in addition to other sites across the region. The course fee is $200 per person.
To learn more, email workforcedev@rrcnpa.org or call 844-350-7729.