Hyner Run State Park at North Bend, Clinton County, is offering a “Wildflower of Pennsylvania” program at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Join the naturalist in a walk around the park to see what spring wildflowers are coming up. Bring your own field guides if you want.
All children must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Also, all participants will need to follow the CDC Guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask at all times to attend this program. If you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick, stay home.
This program will be registration only (limited to 10 people), and may be modified or canceled in the event of severe weather or new CDC guidelines. Register in a group if more than one person is coming. Registrations will be taken by going to DCNR’s calendar of events and selecting Hyner Run State Park. If you need assistance, call Hyner Run Park office at 570-923-6000. Meet by the pool parking lot.
For more information visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.