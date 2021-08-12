A “cool” wedding took place in Potter County last weekend, likely the first-ever at the Coudersport Ice Mine.
Ellen (Stein) Peatman and her now-husband Scott traveled more than 5.5 hours from their home in Franklinville, N.J., to be married on the grounds of the naturally chilly phenomenon on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“I started going to Potter County as a little girl,” said Peatman. “My family vacationed at Deer Lick Campground, which is no longer there sadly. I remember my parents taking my brother and I up to see the Ice Mine, and what a beautiful and magical place it was for me. I continued to return as an adult, only to find it was closed and in disrepair.”
The Ice Mine was closed for nearly 30 years before Gary Buchsen purchased, repaired and reopened it in 2013. Stein said she was ecstatic to see a treasured childhood memory restored.
“I arrived on the last day of it being open for the season, teary eyed and excited as I purchased my ticket to enter,” said Peatman. “I was just as mesmerized then as I was as a child. The gift shop was restored to its former beauty, just as I remembered it…like a fairy tale cottage in the woods.”
She said making the Ice Mine their destination came after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on original plans.
“We originally chose to have a ‘barn wedding’ in my hometown of Franklinville, N.J., however, plans changed and we decided to go away and have a quiet and semi-private ceremony,” said Peatman.
According to a tour guide at the Ice Mine, it’s been declared by scientists and researchers as the coldest spot on the East Coast during summer months — a cool 32 degrees, no matter the temperature outside.
Discovered in 1894, the mine only produces ice during the spring and summer, and melts in the winter. While it’s not known exactly what causes the natural oddity, the generally accepted theory is that rocks surrounding the mine absorb cold air during the winter and dispel it during summer. The condensation freezes, creating the ice.
Peatman said attendees “started out with my father, my fiancé, myself and our lifelong friend, Judy Burkhardt, a Potter County resident of over 40 years, standing for me because my mother is passed away.”
Scott’s family then decided to drive more than 1,000 miles from Minnesota and other friends came from New York and Florida. Stein said she also surprised Scott with his friend Christian as his best man.
Peatman said she took advantage of local Facebook groups to get ideas for a florist, restaurants, photography and lodging, and thanked those who offered suggestions.
”The wedding went perfectly,” she said. “Everyone at the Ice Mine was so accommodating to us on our special day. I love Potter County and we will be returning in September to look for property.”