The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program in McKean County will hold a Basic Training Class beginning in early October 2022.
If you are interested in learning about vegetable gardening, fruit trees, pruning, plant diseases, native plants, woody ornamentals and more, consider attending the informational meeting to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. or 7 p.m. at the McKean County Extension Office, 17129 Rte. 6, Smethport.
Master Gardeners in McKean County are involved in a number of projects within the county, and volunteering with the program is an important part of what they do.