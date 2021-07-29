Penn College will offer a Practical Nursing course this fall. This full-time clock hour program will start Sept. 20 and students will graduate in the fall of 2022.
An information sessions is planned to acquaint prospective students with the program on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro.
Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors in Wellsboro and Coudersport. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in practical nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure. Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices and other health-related offices.
For more information or to register for the information session, call 570-724-7703.