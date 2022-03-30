Penn College has announced a Practical Nursing course in Wellsboro and Coudersport. This full-time clock hour program will start Aug. 1. Students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program.
Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors.
Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure. Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices, and other health-related offices.
Two information sessions are planned to acquaint prospective students with the program: Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College, 22 Walnut St., Wellsboro, and will also be available live via Zoom at the Education Council’s office at 5 Water St., Coudersport.
Registration is required.
For more information or to register for one of the information sessions, call Marie Van Ess at 570-724-7703.