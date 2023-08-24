Penn College has scheduled a full-time program in Wellsboro and Coudersport. The program begins Sept. 11 and students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program. A second program will begin in January 2024 in Wellsboro only.
Nursing instructors provide classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized. Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure. Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes and other health-related offices.
Information Sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14. at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut St. and will be available live via Zoom at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water St. Registration is required. For more information and to register call 570-724-7703.