Penn College will offer two separate Practical Nursing courses in 2022. These full-time clock hour programs will start March 15 (in Wellsboro) and Aug. 1 (in Wellsboro and Coudersport). Students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program.
Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro (cohort starting March 15) and UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole (cohort starting Aug. 1). Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure. Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, private homes, physician offices, and other health-related offices.
An information session is planned to acquaint prospective students with the program on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Penn College/Wellsboro, 22 Walnut Street, Wellsboro and will also be available live via Zoom at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street. Registration is required.
For more information or to register for the information session, call Marie Van Ess at 570-724-7703.