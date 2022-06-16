Penn College has announced Practical Nursing Programs in Wellsboro and Coudersport.This full-time clock hour program will start August 1; students will graduate approximately one year from the start of the program. Classroom instruction in theory and nursing skills is provided by qualified nursing instructors. Affiliation with UPMC allows for clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. Other local healthcare affiliates are also utilized.
Graduates earn a certificate in Practical Nursing and are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam for licensure (LPN). Graduates find jobs in hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health agencies and other health-related offices.
Information sessions are scheduled on the following dates at 6:30 p.m.: June 23 and July 6 at Penn College/Wellsboro at 22 Walnut Street, and will also be available live via Zoom at the Education Council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street. Registration is required. For more information or to register for the information session call (570) 724-7703.