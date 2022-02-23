Author James Burke follows the travels of James Harrison, a Cameron County resident with an interesting life story.
Burke’s novel follows Harrison from his years during the Depression living in Dents Run to his death in 2014. Harrison only left the area to serve in the Navy as a gunner on the USS Philadelphia. When he returned he worked for Sylvania in Emporium and eventually owned his own contracting business.
Burke enlisted the talents of Cameron County artist Nelson Haas to create the cover for the book. Both will be at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 5 for a book signing and sale of the publication. The event begins at 2 p.m.