After a two-year hiatus, fans of the Judy Bolton Mystery Series will gather in Potter County for a weekend of fun and discovery in October.

The event is held each year to honor the memory of author Margaret Sutton, who was born and raised in Potter County and whose books sold more than 5 million copies around the world. More information on the 2022 weekend can be found at www.judybolton.com.

Margaret Sutton Essay Contest

All students in grades 7-9 residing in Potter County are invited to enter an essay contest with cash prizes. The contest is held to encourage young writers and to honor the memory of author Margaret Sutton.

The awards presentation will be held in Coudersport on Saturday, Oct. 8, as part of the annual Judy Bolton Weekend.

This year’s theme: Wanting Too Much. Each year, during the Judy Bolton weekend, fans feature one of the books in the series.

For 2022, the book is “The Black Cat’s Clue,” which includes trouble at a family reunion and questions about an inheritance. In this book, Margaret Sutton included song lyrics written by her father, Victor Beebe, author of “The History of Potter County,” including the following:

“The house of today must have each latest touch, No peace have the inmates; they’re wanting too much. They’re wanting too much that they don’t really need. Their wants and their wishes cause trouble to breed. Says I to myself, there are many of such whose trouble in life is they’re wanting too much…”

For the essay contest, students are asked to create an original short story that involves resolving trouble caused by “wanting too much.” The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sept. 22.

The top three finalists and their parents will be invited to join Judy Bolton fans for dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8. The judges, a panel of published authors, will announce the winners and award cash prizes. The first place winner’s essay will be published online.

For complete contest rules, and to read last year’s winning essay, visit www.MargaretSuttonBooks.com.