July 1 is the last day to register for the popular Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting.
The Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club will once again host the Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting on July 24-25 and Aug. 21-22. The Ruffed Grouse Society will provide instructors and materials. On both Saturdays, the course starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. On both Sundays, the course starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
A hunt will be offered to the graduates on Sunday, Sept. 12, at a nearby sportsmen’s club.
No pre-knowledge of shooting is required. You must register to attend this course, and it is on a first-come, first serve registration basis.
“We pride ourselves on helping a woman who has never even held a shotgun before learn how to become a wingshooter,” said Sue McClelland of Smethport, one of the instructors. “And owning a shotgun is not necessary; we have shotguns that the attendees can try for size and then use during the program. When you finish this training you can go on and shoot at targets for fun or hunt your choice of birds.”
Register by contacting wlhab9@gmail.com. If you registered last fall or winter, you must re-register to verify your attendance this summer.