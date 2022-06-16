The Keating Township supervisors will hold clean up days on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Resdents can bring items to the township building located at 2964 State Route 607, Austin, only during the clean up day hours listed.
This is open to residents of Keating Township, Potter County, only. Photo ID will be required for proof of residency.
The following items will be accepted: asphalt board, carpet, ceramic materials, crafting materials, electrical fixtures and wiring, tar paper, forming and framing lumber, wood floors, glass, gypsum board, fiberglass insulation, laminate mattresses and box springs, metal/tin siding, furniture, old appliances (except refrigerators), pallets, particleboard, piping/radiators, plaster plastic materials, sheet rock, shipping skids, slate, terra-cotta tile/pipe, miscellaneous old attic, cellar or garage junk.
Items that will not be accepted include medical waste, asbestos, asphalt, diapers, batteries, explosives, food waste, hazardous waste, infectious waste, lawn clippings, liquid waste, fluorescent lightbulbs, household trash, motor oil, antifreeze, yard waste, car bodies, farm equipment, tires, paint cans, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners dehumidifiers, electronics such as printers, computers and televisions.