Today

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.