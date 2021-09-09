When the Allegheny River Running Fest was being planned, in addition to the half marathon and 10K running options, a kids race was to also be a part of the fest. GOACC officials were happy to even get the first fest in COVID September 2020 off the ground, and the kids race was tabled.
“Fast forward to June 2021, GOACC was meeting with the planning committee of the ARRF and said, ‘Why not have a Kids Dash in 2021?’ A kids run can help introduce youngsters to the running community while increasing the “family appeal” of this event, setting them apart from other races and making them more attractive to participants, spectators, vendors, and sponsors,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager.
GOACC has outlined a 100-yard winding running path for the Kids Dash right at War Veterans Park.
“With the addition of the sidewalk on the south side of the park, it was the ideal place to have the dash. We measured it out and there you go – 100 yard dash,” added Dreher.
The Kids Dash will start at 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Depending on the number of participants, additional heats will be scheduled immediately following. Children 12 years and younger are the targeted age group for the Kids Dash.
Entry fee for the dash is $10 and includes the ARRF swag bag, a ARRF running buff, a participant medal and a meal voucher for $5 to be used at the ARRF that day. To register, please call 716-372-4433 with runner name, age and payment. You can also purchase a dash registration online at shop.oleanny.com.
To register for the half marathon and 10K, visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Allegheny River Running Fest. Online registration is the only option for registering for either race. Race registration and packet pick up will be from 7 to 8:45 a.m. race day at the War Veterans Parking Lot, 551 East State Street, Olean, NY.
The event is seeking a few more volunteers. You can sign up by calling the Chamber or go online at the www.signupgenius.com site – search for event created by meme@oleanny.com. For more information or questions, please call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.