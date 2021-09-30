The Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex is excited to offer the following public programs at Kinzua Bridge during the week of Oct. 2-8. Dates times and descriptions for each program are provided below. Participants should dress for the weather and plan to be outside.
Saturday Morning Bird Walk: Saturday, Oct. 2, 8:30 a.m. — Bring your own binoculars to look for birds and plan on hiking around the park and out on the bridge! It’s healthy too! Meet in front of the visitor center.
Fall Leaves Hike: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. — Explore the park while enjoying and learning about some of our trees! Meet in front of the visitor center.
For more information, contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitor Center and Park Office at 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.state.pa.us or visit DCNR through the PA homepage at www.state.pa.us.