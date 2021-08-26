In celebration of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs highlighting the park’s natural and manmade resources. Please dress for the weather as most programs will be held outdoors. For questions, contact the park office at 814-778-5467.
Saturday, Sept. 4, 8:30 a.m. – Saturday Morning Bird Walk – Bring your own binoculars to look for birds and plan on hiking around the park and out on the bridge. Meet in front of the visitor center.
Saturday, Sept. 4, noon-1 p.m. – Pennsylvania Elk – Stop in the Visitor Center classroom to learn about the state’s largest member of the deer family. This includes a display along with the park naturalist answering questions about elk.
Sunday, Sept. 5, 1-3 p.m. – Geocaching– Learn the basics of using a handheld GPS unit and set out in search of geocaches throughout the park. All GPS units will be provided by the park.
Monday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – History of the Bridge – This is a program featuring the history of that fine old structure The Kinzua Bridge. Meet out on the skywalk.
For more information, call the Kinzua Bridge State Park Office at 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR directly at www.dcnr.pa.gov.