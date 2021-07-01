In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs highlighting the history of the park and the Fourth of July. Please dress for the weather as all programs will be held outdoors.
Program participants are asked to practice social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you have any questions contact the park office at 814-778-5467.
Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. – History of the Bridge – This is a program featuring the history of the bridge. Meet out on the skywalk.
Saturday, July 3 at 1-2 p.m. – Archery – Practice your archery skills in a safe and fun environment. We will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided.
Sunday, July 4 at noon – Veterans Tribute – Join us for a brief talk about the Fourth to honor our country’s birthday and the veterans that made sacrifices for her. Meet near the flag.
Monday, July 5 at noon –Veterans Tribute – Join us for a brief talk about the Fourth to honor our country’s birthday and the veterans that made sacrifices for her. Meet near the flag.