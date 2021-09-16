The Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex is offering the following public programs at Kinzua Bridge and Elk State Park during the weeks of Sept. 18-25.
Kinzua Bridge State Park
Saturday Morning Bird Walk: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m. — Bring your own binoculars to look for birds and plan on hiking around the park and out on the bridge! It’s healthy too! Meet in front of the visitor center.
Nature Hike: Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. — Join us for a hike on the General Kane Trail a 1.6 mile trail that’s rated easiest hiking.
Intro to Archery: Saturday, Sept. 25, noon — Practice your archery skills in a safe and fun environment! We will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided.
Elk State Park
Kayak Instanter: Sunday, Sept. 19, noon-2 p.m. — Elk State Park was home to the old town of Instanter. After a safety talk, enjoy a nature paddle with the history of the town explored. This program is free, but registration is required due to the limited number of kayaks available for participants to use on a first come, first served basis. To register call the park office at 814-778-5467. Meet at Instanter Boat Launch off Instanter Rd.
For more information, call 814-778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov.