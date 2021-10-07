The Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex is excited to offer the following public programs at Kinzua Bridge during Columbus Day Weekend. Dates times and descriptions for each program are provided below. Participants should dress for the weather and plan to be outside.
Fall Leaves Hike: Saturday, Oct. 9, noon — Explore the park while enjoying and learning about some of our trees! Meet in front of the visitor center.
Intro to Archery: Sunday, Oct. 10, noon — Practice your archery skills in a safe and fun environment! We will cover the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided.
Escape Room: Natural Resources Past, Present & Future: Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m. — Our relationship with natural resources has changed a lot since Europeans first colonized Pennsylvania. Test your problem-solving skills to navigate our escape room from the exploitation of the past to sustainable practices for the future!
Nature Hike: Monday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. — Join us for a hike on the General Kane Trail, a 1.6 mile trail that's rated easiest hiking.