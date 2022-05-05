Larry’s Sport Center once again is hosting its annual “Vegas Days in Potter County” open house and invites the public to come out and enjoy a great day of music, fun and food.
Michael O’Connor, also known as “World Class Elvis,” will performing two one-hour long shows with the first starting at 11 a.m. until noon and the second show from 1-2 p.m. O’Connor is an ordained minister and has offered to perform a wedding ceremony or renewal of marriage vows if anyone would like to take advantage of this opportunity — Vegas-style — in Potter County.
At noon, Larry’s will serve a free chicken dinner to all in attendance. Vegas-themed games such as blackjack, craps and roulette will be going on throughout the day with prizes for kids and adults. Spin the wheel and save some cash.
This event is held rain or shine (it will be held indoors in the event of rain) and there is no admission charge. If you are considering the wedding option, advance notice would be appreciated.
Larry’s, “The Fun Dealership” for over 51 years, sponsors this annual event as a way to thank their customers and the community for their loyalty. There will be a live radio broadcast with Bigfoot Country. Demo rides will be held all day as well.
Call 814-435-6548 or check out Larry’s Facebook page for updates and additional information.