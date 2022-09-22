Colonel Doug Mastriano is on his way to fulfilling a promise he made to Pennsylvania residents that he planned “to visit each and every county in the state prior to election day” with a stop at Larry's Sport Center, Galeton, at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
This event which is being organized and hosted by Free Pa. Potter County Chapter, the Potter County Republican Party and Larry’s Sport Center. This is likely the only visit Mastriano will make to Potter County.
The tour bus should arrive close to noon, with time allotted for meet and greet, answering questions from residents, a short presentation and photo opportunity with the candidate. Larry’s will offer fall festivities, a free lunch and Mastriano yard signs and merchandise.
Mastriano is a retired U.S. Army Colonel contributing 30 years of service to this country. He is currently serving his second term as the senator for the 33rd district in Pennsylvania. One of his top priorities is restoring faith in the election process as he continues to fight alongside Audit the Vote Pa. organization.
This event will be held rain or shine and indoor accommodations are available. To volunteer or for more information, contact Cheryl at Larry’s at 814-435-6548.