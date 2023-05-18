The Laurel Health Centers have worked diligently with community partners to support staff development as part of their mission to expand access to dental and family medicine services in this area. Last year, Laurel Health launched a new sponsorship opportunity to support the training of new clinical staff interested in pursuing careers as dental hygienists or licensed practical nurses.
Laurel Health provides annual grant-funded sponsorships for students accepted to Penn College’s dental hygienist and LPN programs. The 2023 round of applications is now open.
Preference will be given to candidates who live in Tioga, Bradford or Potter counties. Laurel Health will provide up to $12,500 in assistance per person to qualified candidates as well as guaranteed job placement at a Laurel Health clinic for two years after graduation with the option to transition into permanent employment following fulfillment of the two-year service commitment.
The Penn College programs offer small class sizes, access to state-of-the-art equipment and innovative programming that primes students for success. Grant funding for this sponsorship was supported by the Laurel Health Foundation.
Sponsorship spots are limited, and applications are due June 1.
For more information call 570-662-1945, email joachimw@laurelhc.org or visit laurelhc.org.