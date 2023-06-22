Author Lee Allen Howard’s Potter County-based LGBTQ horror novel Three First Names, The Covenant Sacrifice is now available for pre-order.
The Covenant Sacrifice tells the story of 34-year-old Jarod Huntingdon’s return to his childhood community of Annastasis Creek and the dark curse he discovers hiding in the Potter County valley. Before Jarod can help anyone else, he must first confront the secrets that he has been hiding within.
Readers thrilled with the horror of toxic religion in Stephen King’s Carrie may enjoy The Covenant Sacrifice.
“I hope The Covenant Sacrifice encourages LGBTQ folks who’ve endured hardship and persecution from family, friends, and community to come out and be true to themselves,” says Howard. To learn more about Howard, The Covenant Sacrifice and his previous works of dark fiction, visit leeallenhoward.com.