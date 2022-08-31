The Pennsylvania Resources Council reminds residents of its annual Lens on Litter Photo Contest, with a deadline of Oct. 31. Use your camera or cell phone to snap eye-catching examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community. The contest is open to amateur photographers only with student and adult categories.
Six prizes, three to each group, will be awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second-place $250 and third-place $100. Entrants are also encouraged to initiate a clean-up of their photographed area for extra judging points.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10) should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title of photo, location of litter site and how you learned about the contest.
If you are a student you should also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all required information will be disqualified. All photos may be used by PRC at their discretion.