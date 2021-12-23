Mrs. Creech’s Class
Dear Santa
This year I was very okay I can prove this because I have been helping my grandpa on the farm
This year for Christmas I would like chaps with frey an I pad
Love
Layla Gutshall
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because I help my parents hang up pictures in my new house
This year for Christmas I would like a basketball hup and a sniper gun
Love
Ian Dynda
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because I do chores and I do homwrk I be quiet wen my mom is on a phone call This year for Christmas I would like I phone 13 and puddy please
Love
Rylee Baker
Dear Santa
This year I was very ok I can prove this because I have been god and boy I bn god wn I play on my talb I all god wn my book is rit.This year for Christmas I would like 2 tuurtles a turtle cage turtle food
Love
Joe Rees
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because can you help me because I dot not like chores
This year for Christmas I would like I want silly puddy andi want slime
Love
Arianna Lawton
Dear Santa
This year I was very good
I can prove this because I always listen to my parents. I dont be mean
This year for Christmas I would likenew football a bean bag chair
Love
Brycen Ogden
Dear Santa
This year I was very ok I can prove this because im good here and there and im bad here and there.
This year for Christmas I would like sniper nerf gun and I pad
Love
Ardell Hudson
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because I help people I pick up things for people I like to help out This year for Christmas I would like a stuff elf and a gimnast poster
Love
Isabel LesLe
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because I was good by helpimg my mom
This year for Christmas I would like I want a elf thet I can play with I want a I pod
Love
Jamison Earle
Dear Santa
This year I was very good I can prove this because I am bad here and there and good here and there
This year for Christmas I would like money for the country and hero goojitzzy x shot nerf guns
Love
Ghyceh Coble