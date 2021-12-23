Mrs. Creech’s Class

Dear Santa

This year I was very okay I can prove this because I have been helping my grandpa on the farm

This year for Christmas I would like chaps with frey an I pad

Love

Layla Gutshall

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because I help my parents hang up pictures in my new house

This year for Christmas I would like a basketball hup and a sniper gun

Love

Ian Dynda

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because I do chores and I do homwrk I be quiet wen my mom is on a phone call This year for Christmas I would like I phone 13 and puddy please

Love

Rylee Baker

Dear Santa

This year I was very ok I can prove this because I have been god and boy I bn god wn I play on my talb I all god wn my book is rit.This year for Christmas I would like 2 tuurtles a turtle cage turtle food

Love

Joe Rees

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because can you help me because I dot not like chores

This year for Christmas I would like I want silly puddy andi want slime

Love

Arianna Lawton

Dear Santa

This year I was very good

I can prove this because I always listen to my parents. I dont be mean

This year for Christmas I would likenew football a bean bag chair

Love

Brycen Ogden

Dear Santa

This year I was very ok I can prove this because im good here and there and im bad here and there.

This year for Christmas I would like sniper nerf gun and I pad

Love

Ardell Hudson

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because I help people I pick up things for people I like to help out This year for Christmas I would like a stuff elf and a gimnast poster

Love

Isabel LesLe

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because I was good by helpimg my mom

This year for Christmas I would like I want a elf thet I can play with I want a I pod

Love

Jamison Earle

Dear Santa

This year I was very good I can prove this because I am bad here and there and good here and there

This year for Christmas I would like money for the country and hero goojitzzy x shot nerf guns

Love

Ghyceh Coble