Mrs. Smith's Class

Dear Santa

My name is Lillian V, and I am seven years old. Thank you for the boom box you bought me last year I have been good this year I would like Kinetic sand for Christmas this year because its cool and you can make different stuff with it. I also want Crystal Flyers. On Christmas Eve I’ll be sure to leave cookies and milk & carrots for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip.

Love Lillian

Dear Santa

My name is Olivia G ans I am seven years old. Thank you for the gifts you bought me last year! I have been good this year. I would relally like a stuffed kitten for chritmas because I want to cotl something at night I also want a barbie doll. On Christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and karets for you and the reindeer have a safe trip!

Love Olivia

Dear Santa

My name is Maddox and I am 7 years old Thank you for the gifts you have brought me last year I have been great this year. I would really like a Ps4 Controller. On christmas eve I will be sure to leave you a coocie for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip. Thank you Santa

Love Maddox

Dear Santa

My name is Braydyn and I am 8 years old thank you for the telescope you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a baby yoda for chrimas because ill want to play with it so it can move. I also wat a batman hidout. On Christmas Eve ill be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love Braydyn

Dear Santa

My Name is Zachry and I am eight years old. Thank you for the gifts you brought me last year I have been good this year. I would really like an odell beckam jr rams jersey for christmas because it looks so cool. I also want Ohio state football Gloves. on Christmas eve i’ll be sure to leave food for you and the reindeer. have a safe trip!

Love Zachry

Dear Santa

My name is Parker and I am seven years old. Thank you for the drone you bought me last year, I would really like army toys for christmas because they are really fun. I also want legos because they are cool. On christmas eve. Ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Parker

Dear Santa

My name is Kyla W and I am seven years old. Thank you for the ginny pig you bought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like make up for christmas because it will be fun to put on me. I also want baby dolls to play with. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave candy canes for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Kyla W

Dear Santa

My name is Boyd and I am seven years old. Thank you for the drums you bought me last year! I have been good this year! I would really like a nintendo swich for christmas because it has games on it. I also want a flying suit because it helps me fly. Oh christmas eve ill be sure to leave you cookies and milk for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Boyd

Dear Santa

My name is Ellie and I am seven years old. Thank you for the watch you bought me last year,

I have been good this year. I would rellly like some crayons for christmas because I like to draw. I also want a kite. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave carrots and cookies for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip.

Love

Ellie

Dear Santa

My name is Elysia and I am seven years old. Thank you for the gifts you bought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like a squishy for christmas because I relee wont it. I also wont mi live doll i’ll be sure to leave milk and coces and carits for you and the reindeer

Love

Elysia

Dear Santa

My name is Addison P. and I am eight year old. Thank you for the doll last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a makeup set and a redwig for christmas because I love make up I also want a barbie dream House. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love Addison

Dear Santa

My name is Dresden and I am eight years old. Thank you for the gifts oyu bought me last year. I have been good I want roblox toys for christmas because I love roblox I also want a coloring book. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave you cookes and meilk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love Dresden

Dear Santa

My name is Evelyn G and I am seven years old. Thank you for the skate board you brought me last year. I would really like a electric bike fort christmas because I could go fast. I also want a mini fridge. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Evelyn G

Dear Santa

My name is Sadie and I am seven. I have been good this year. I would really like fort nite cards christmas because its cool and its fun. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave 2 bags for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Sadie

Mrs. Gentzyel

Dear Santa,

My name is Rylee and I am seven years old. Thank you for the desk you bought me last year! I have been good this year! I would really like a scooter, fidgets, and books for christmas because I dont have a scooter. I really need books. Because I read all of mine. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and milk and carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love Rylee

Dear Santa

My name is Anabelle and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the lol dolls you bought me last year!I have been happy this year. I would like fidgets, and speakers, and electrical bike for christmas because I can play with them. I really need snowpants and a hat because I can play in the snow. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave a cake and carits for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Annabelle

Dear Santa

My name is Harmony and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the for rell pet cat. I have been good this year. I would really like popits, micrrophone and a big pop it for christmas because evrewun has that toy. I really need new close. On christmas eve i’ll be sure to leave blubery muffins for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Harmony

Dear Santa

My name is Ethan and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the rasccars you brought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like a hover board and a soccer balls and a football set for christmas because I dont have a hoverboard and my soccer ball is flat. I really need a book because I like to read. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cokes and curits for you and the reindeer.

Love

Ethan

Dear Santa

My name is Dixie and I am seven years old. Thank you for the make up you bought me last year!i have been good this year. I would really like a mine dirt bike for Christmas because I like to rid things on christmas eve ill be sure to leave you melk and cokes for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Dixie

Dear Santa

My name is Avery and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the head phones you bought me last year! I have been nies this year. I would really like a skateboard a racecar and a waterbottle for christmas because they are cool. I really need boots. On Christmas eve ill be sure to leave santa cokies for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Avery

Dear Santa

My name is Camdyn I am 7 years old. Thank you for the hoverboard you bought me last year. I hav been good this year. I would really like a nintendo switch for christmas because I love gaming. I really need a helmet. On christmas eve I’ll be sure to leave you cokise and carrits for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love Camdyn

Dear Santa

My name is Dominic and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the toy car you bought me last year!I have been good this year. I would really like a hoverboard because my old hoverboard brawk. I really need a sled because we dont have any. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and milk for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Dominic

Dear Santa

My name is Sophia and I am 8 years old. Thank you for the polly pocket you bought me last year!i have been really good this year. I would like some books errings and polly pocket for christmas because I like to read. I like to wear errings. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Sophia

Dear Santa

My name is Abygail and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the barbies you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I really want a barbie dream house. Lol pets and lol boys for christmas because I really want them. I really need snow pants. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip

Love

Abygail

Dear Santa

My name is Eliana I an seven years old. Thank you for the presents you bloght me last year! I have been good this year \. I would really like popits, and a my little live pet, and a cat for christmas because I do not have eny of those thengs, I relly need popits because they help me relacks. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave carits and cookes for you and the reindeer.

Love

Eliana

Dear Santa

My name is Raykah and I am seven years old. Thank you for the bowns house you brought me last year. I have been good this year. This year I would really like fidget toys, hatchmals, and a little live elephant. I have been wonting this stuf. I really need snow boots. On christmas eve i’ll be sure to leave choklet cokes for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Raykah

Dear Santa

My name is Claire and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the scabs and guts gome you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would really like bath bombs a rubic cube and clip on errings for christmas because I like thes thans. I really need glbes for the snow. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave you cokies for you and karets for the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Claire

Dear Santa

My name is Blake and I am 8 years old thank you for the gifts you bought me last year! I have been good this year. I would really like godzilla for christmas I want a all of them I really need a gred smaser on christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Blake

Dear Santa

My name is Joshua and I am 7 years old I have been good this year. I would really like a hover board and a new nintendo swich charger for christmas because a haverboard is better than a bike. I really need snow pants and snow boots. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave milk for your reindeer.

Love

Joshua

Mrs. Lagura's Class

Dear Santa

My name is Eternity and I am seven years old. Thank you for the gifes you bought me last year! I have been good this year, I would really like new cloos tight pants for christmas because I like them they are so cute. I really need them because I have not much cllose. On christmas I will be sure to leave you milk and cookies for you and the reindeer have a safe trip Love you santa

Love

Eternity

Dear Santa

My Name is Skylar and im 7 years old.Thank you for the Camoflague Chair you bought me last year. I have been very good this year I would really like a doll house for my lol dolls for christmas because I play with lol dolls. I really need a sweatshirt. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave chocolate chip cookies for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Skylar

Dear Santa

My name is James and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the bikeing gamebrough last year. How are the reindeer ?i have been really good. I really need a smart watch. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave candy canes.

Love

James

Dear Santa

My name is Alia and in 8 years old. Thank you for the Chalk board Last year. I have been my best this year. I would really like a guinea pig and for papa to be healthy for christmas because I really want a guinea pig I want papa to get healthy I need my family to have a nice christmas. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and a carrott for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Alia

Dear Santa

My name is Kary and im 7 years old. Thank you for the barbie camper you brought me last year! I have been the best this year and would really like a puppy, a phoneand a art kit for christmas because a puppy is fun a phone because I can play on it and a art kit because I can make new krafs, I really need a hug from my Mom. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave you sum cookie for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip! Santa do you have parents ?

Love

Kary

Dear Santa

My name is Beth and I am 7 years old. Thank you for the slippers you brought me last year. I have been good this year. I would like magic grow capsuls for christmas because I really love Dinasers I really need a water proof tent. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer have a safe trip!

Love Beth

Dear Santa

My name is Hayden and im 7 years old. Thank you for the socks you brought me last year! I have been good this year and would really like a chrome book for christmas because I need to do stuff on it. I want my grandpa to get better. I really need a keyboard and mouse. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies and milk and carriots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Hayden

Dear Santa

My name is Kalden and im 8 years old thank you for the santa sleigh you brought me last year. I have been good this year and would really like a ps4 and a ghost buster vido games. I really need a tee shirt. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave milk and cookies for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love

Kalden

Dear Santa

my name is Claire and im 7 years old thank you for the sweder you brought me last year! Do you keep your suit on all the time? i have been good this year and would really like cooking stuff, ticket to ride gameand cook books for christmas I really need stuff for my new room. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Claire

Dear Santa

My name is Brooklynn and I am seven years old. Thasnk you for the scooter you brought me last year! I have been on my best bevr this year. I would really like a life sized cheetah and robot for christmas because I like cheetahs and I lost my charger for the robot. I really need winter socks. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave you sugar cookies and carrots for you and the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love Brooklynn

Dear Santa

My name is Karie and im 7 years old thank you for the I pod you brought me last year. I have been really good this year. I would really like popits for christmas lol dolls and baby dolls because I like to play with all these things. I really need a new case for my ipod. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave carrots for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip

Love

Karie

Dear Santa

My name is Piper and I am 8 years old thank you for the presents you brought me last year! I have been good this year and I would really like Barbies Popits and make up fort christmas because I love them I really need clothes. On christmas eve ill be sure to leave cookies for you and the reindeer! Have a safe trip!

Love

Piper