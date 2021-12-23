Mrs. Dimon’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? Here the stuf i whont for Christmas. I whont a furrby boom, a furrby connect, a chubby puppy, scribble srubby big set and a slath pillow. I also whont 20 beanie boos and some chapter books. Mary Christmas Santa!

Sincerely,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I f the eleves been good give them a present What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch. I want a little night mares, little mares 2 and super mario odyssey. My favorit things about christmas is getting the presents from you. I am a second grader. My favorit thing about school is computer and recess. I wish you a merry christmas.

Love, JJ

Dear Santa,

Hay Santa, what do you call a sad strawberry? A Blueberry!!! My christmas list is a lol doll. I realy want a reindeer please. I been good plus i also want a cuple of popits. Please write a note back to me. Other than that what kind of cokey do you want this year? I hope you are good.

A good girl,

Adelaide

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? I want a toow truk a duml also wp truk. That is all i wont. I have carrots for your reindeer. I have roar behavior. Thank you santa. Merry christmas!

Sincerely,

Elliot

Dear Santa,

Whi did the cow cross the rode? He wanted to get to the moo-vies! HaHa! I want a raccoon doll and fome. I also want a dinosaur hat and a new brother hoo will play with me. That is all santa. Thank you!

Merry Christmas,

Willow

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I was really good this year.. I want for christmas is a LOL doll and a Ryans World big egg. Also cyou can send me a Hello Kitty CCar with food toys. Thanks1

Sincerely,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Clause? And how is your reindeer doing? I have been good thi year. I want a i phone an a tablet please. Thank you Santa. Have I been extra good this year? I think I have! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

How was your summer? Can i have a reindeer? Can i ride on your sleigh? I have been good this year. Can i have a nitendo? I cant wait for Christmas. I hope you come. See you soon. I like school. Can i have a tublit too? Bye Santa!

Sincerely,

Cole

Deart Santa,

How have you and Mrs. Clause been? May I please get a pell with rider republic, s tent ice cream truck, for my dad to see me everyday, popits and an i phone? How are the reindeer? Whats your favorite day of the week? Do you have a dog? If you do what is its name. Ive been pretty good this year! Can I see you in person> are you friends with the Easter Bunny! Thanks! Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Zander

Dear Santa,

Do you have a daughter? I dont whant anything thats a toy. I whant people that have covid to have a merry christmas. Santa i dont want to be selfish. I am an A+ student. I just wish people would not think i loved book, i think my class think i am a nerd. So santa for christmas i just whant everyone to be happy and have a merry christmas.

SIncerely,

Livi

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is mrs. Clause doing? What i really want for Christmas is some cute close. Very, very cute hair clips would be great! I hope you the Mrs. Clause are doing good. Are the eleves working hard? I would also like a really cute hat.

Sincerely,

Rowan

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause? How re the reindeer? Heres some thing i want for Christmas. I have been good you know. I want a pop-it, a diamond painting, a parrot, and anything else you want to get me Are you getting ready for Christmas? Merry Christmas! Love,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

How are you doing because i am doing grate? I have been good. All i wont for christmas is minecraft world army. Do you make all the toys? How are you doing with your elves? I hope you or Mrs. Clause did not catch covid. I hope the reindeer are ok. Thank you for all of the christmas presents! Have a Merry Chrtistmas!

Sincerely,

Jaxson