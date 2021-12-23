Letters to Santa

Miss Stevens' Class

Dear Santa

How are the elves? Thank you santa for my candy last year. I want a toy shot gun for christmas make sure the elves dont take my presents

By Brackson

Dear Santa

How are the elves ? Thanks for the ipad santa. I want a gopro for christmas wish you a safe trip

Love you friend

Dominic

Dear Santa

Are you real just asking ? Thank you for the tablet last year can I have a ps5 for crismas please . I will give you a lot of cookies

Love Brantley

Dear Santa

How are your raindeer ? And how are you and mrs. claus ? Thank you for the candy in my stocking last year . Something I want for christmas this year is a hover board something I need is my teacher because she is super nice and sweet have a safe trip

love Ariyanna

Dear Santa

where is the north pole ? Thank you for my bike last year . I would like a dirt bike and a real big robot I will give you good cookies and milk.

From Austin

Dear Santa

How is the North pole ? Thank you for the electric scooter last year can I have a puppy and a cookie for christmas ? Dont eat a lot of cookies

Love Charlie. C

Dear Santa

How good have I been? Thank you for the gifts last year. Can I have a I pod and nintendo switch for christmas this year? Have a safe trip

Love Sara

Dear Santa

Are elves real, Santa ? Thank you for the gifts you got me last year, some things I want for christmas are a barbie dream house and a lot of barbies too. Have a safe trip home on christmas.

Love

Nevaeh

Dear Santa

was I good this year? Thanks Santa for olaf last year for Christmas this year, I want a makeup kit be safe Santa!

Love

Reagan

Dear Santa

how good have I been ? Thank you for the gifts last year. Fot Christmas I want a xbox, some games for it and a new tablet and a hover board have a safe trip

Love your friend

Connor

Dear Santa

What is your favorite color ? Thank you for the hover board and seat last year . I want a nintendo switch for christmas. I wish you a safe trip !

Love Brennan

Dear Santa

How good am I ? Thank you for the Barbie last year!I want my dad for christmas. I hope you have a safe trip!

Love

Emelia

Dear Santa

How is the north pole? Thank you for the pokemon cards last year . I want a big teddy bear a ps5 an xbox and pokemon cards for christmas. Have a nice trip home

Love

Cohen

Dear Santa

How good have I been? Thamk you for the fart gun last year. I want a haverboard a charger a bike motor for christmas have a safe trip home

Love

Kole

Ms. Castano's Class

Dear Santa

I would like a model train for christmas.

Love

Emily

Dear Santa

I Hope the raindeer are doing well. I would like some fidigets and popits . I would like a barbie doll. I would like a marble squishy boll. I would like a phone and enjoy the cookies and have a nice day

From Rilynn

Dear Santa

I have been good this year. What I want for christmas is a ps5 a russian GI Joe and a xbox . How are the reindeer and the elves? Enjoy the cookies and mikl

From

Karter

Dear Santa

I was wondering last night how old are you ? Mimi said when she cuts your hair again she will give me some of your’e hair to keep because I dont think anyone would have that. I have gotten yelled at but I do every year but I still get presents I want Fidgets and Pjs for christmas how are dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cuped, doner, blitzen and the most special raindeer of all rudolph doing have a fun christmas

Yout friend Willow V.

Dear Santa

How are the reindeer doing? I would really like a bead set and a makeup set How are the elves doing I would really like a plush of you santa. I have been good kid this year. I dont know if you can do this but I would really like a picture of ella to hang on my wall beacues I really miss her. That is akk the requests I would like for christmas

Love

Eva

Dear Santa

I want a Vr headset, nintendo switch, minecraft, blue plushie and a Ryan’s playdate bathbomb. I love your elves.

Love

Daniel

Dear Santa

I hope me and my mom will bake you cookies and milk for you and some carrots for the reindeer.

How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves doing? I would like some new fidgets and popits. I hope you will eat my cookies that me and my mom made you and the carrots. I have been good and a little bad this year. My christmas tree is up . Can you send me an elf on the shelf because I do not have one this year. I only have one at my dads house but not at my moms house I was really hoping to get one at my moms house this year. How is the north pole doing? I hope you send me a letter back

From

Adalynn

Dear Santa

I have been excited for Christmas! For Christmas I want blocks, stuffy’s and water balloons! Merry Christmas Have a nice year.

Love Lucas

Dear Santa

Your elves work really hard I am good every day. I want an I pod a barbie house a big fidget box a heated blanket and some barbie clothes and a lot og pop sockets and lots of phone cases and a nentendo Switch .

From Katherine

Dear Santa

How are your reindeer ? I’m going to put carrots on the roof. I almost forgot my presents all the this that have engins I want rele I want a go cart, four wheeler, van, ps5, motarcycle, dirt bike,bead set ,vr head set, heated blanket ,massage thing, Nintendo swich grabber hand and a phone

Love Levi