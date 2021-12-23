Letters to Santa

Mrs.Finn’s Class

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you ? May I please have a hero dolls and a fone. I love you Santa !

Your friend,

Annabelle Jane Champlin

Dear Santa,

I was wondering how you make toys in the North Pole. I was just wondering because I want a big fluffy chair like you got me last year !

Love,

Jolene M

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? And how are the elves working on toys? How is the North Pole? Can I please have more fish and bears and horses?

From

Hoyt Kio

Dear Santa,

Hi! Can you give me a doll, LOL doll, a dress, a plant, a toy cat, a toy doctor set, a toy vet set, a makeup kit, and a unicorn toy.

Love,

Trinity Rose Cumby

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I love you, you mean so much to me and I hope you have a good day on Christmas. You are the best! Can I please have a fish and a remote control boat and a remote control car and a computer so I can give them to Brystol so she would be happy because I want to be nice. Pretty please I love you.

Love,

Lilli Kendallyn Caskey

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are you? Are the elves ok? May you please me the 615 Roblox and a VR headset. I will leave you and the reindeer cookies and milk for you and the reindeercookies.

From,

Jackson Walker

Dear Saint Nicholas,

How are you? Are the elves making toys? Please get me a PS5 and please get me a iphone13. Please get me a football and a hoverboard.

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

How is the reindeer? Santa would you please giv me a night stand locker? How is Mrs. Claus? Santa how are the elves? I hop your elves work hard.

From, Brayton Niece

Dear Santa,

Hi! How is everything going at the Noth Pole ?Please can you bring me a computer for Christmas and a deck too and can you bring me a new water bottle with a lion on it and a new dress?

Love,

Rion Brown

Dear Santa,

How are you today? Can I please have a cat for my Mom and a play house for me and you to have the best Christmas ever.Thank you so much. I’ll leave cookies and milk.

Love,

Willow Valentine

Dear Santa,

How are your elves and can I have clothing and a phone? I hope you have a happy holiday.

From,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

Can I have a bike and a scooter? I’ll give you milk and cookies.

From,

Liam Green

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? Do you make toys in the factory? Can I have aXXXXXXX dkshenfeger one sket can I have one more toy that would be Legos.

Love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

May I please have all big vehicles and an ATV? I love you.

Your Friend,

Robert Furman

Mrs. Johnson's Class

Dear Santa

How are you? May I plaes have hermine doll and a cho chag doll? Thak you ! Have a Marry Christmas ! Your Frend

Sadie Rownsville

Dear Santa

How are you? Can I please have a puppy and a dog house and doll house. I hope you and Mrs Clause stay warm. Your friend

Lucille Andreano

Dear Santa

Hi how are your raindeer? May I please have a box of markers and a lancy box plushey. Have a great Chrismas. Your Friend

Hunter Lannager

Dear Santa

Hello how are you ? Can I have a bat man toy and noteios wen I hope you and ms claz stae warm this year. Mare crismis santa. Your Friend

Jaxon Rupert

Dear Santa

Hi how is roodoff? Can I plese have a ntendo swich, stealler eraser, and a game for the ntendo swich. I hope you have a Mare Crismis. Your Friend

Dwight Fry

Dear Santa,

How are you. May I have a Kuppoutr and swich. And a fake horss and a now soking. I hope the elfs are worm. Your Friend,

Katalynn Stuckey

Dear Santa

How are you ? May I have a three sixty and can I have a drt bicke lepaset? And can I hav a bunich uv kamick bux. Mare Crismus. Your Friend

Daniel Wild

Dear Santa,

How are your Rain deer ? Can I please have a doll also may I have a rell horses may I have a hallter foor the horse? I hope you ride in your sled safle! Your Friend

Loralle Crosby

Dear Santa

Helo how are the randere and you and Mis Clos? I wunt a cowboi hats and a exbox three sixe, and a legae set. I hope you staye woirm. Your Friend

John Fuller

Dear Santa

Hello how are you Doing ? May I please have a little coal and flake snow? I love you Santa. Your Friend

Lillian Nichols

Dear Santa

Hello how are you doing ? May I please have a 16 wheeler toy &crane I love you santa. Your Friend

Jase Shelander

Mrs. Borro's Class

Dear Santa

I Hope you like the cokies I have been good I deserve it I wish for a ps5 I wish for a iphon 13 po max I love you. love Thomas Crabb

Dear Santa

Thank you for all the presents you get us every year I deserve it cas I feen the fish and dogs I wahat a starter for my for wheeler and Rc Car we love you.

Ryan Fillhart

Dear Santa

I wont for crismisisa camra, I wont for crismisisa real gun, I wont for chrismisa pet dog. I wont for crismisisa a real cat. Santa I love you I been good santa. I love the elves. I love you. I have been good I have been good at school.

Brayton Morey

Dear Santa

can you get me a toy unckne, can you get me a toy hols. Can you got mx picnorff robar. I love you I hav ben nis.

From Leahann Rochna

Dear Santa

I hope you mack it. Santa I deserve presents becus I have den gud I wort too cats and a picnn of robof. I love you

Kierster Freer

Dear Santa

Be well this Christmas I have worked very hard this year can I please have another present pet ? If you dont mind can I also have a pic me pop I love you santa be well & thnak you.

Amelia Sanchozo

Dear Santa

you are varee kined to bring us presents I get 5 gold in tikis for being kined. Plees can I have scates ? And thace you Santa for the presents. Love

Tessa Jean Salada

Dear Santa

santa I hope you have a gratre day I help My mom santa can you get me evre bendy toy? All of the sonic toys? Tel rudof that I seid hi I hope you have a good trip I hope that you do. From

Trenton Yentzer

Dear Santa

I loves santa I gord goldfit le get vis loovag? Machh?

Isaiah Meacham

Dear Santa

I hap you have a grat day why do you deserve present becus im varehis I wont a trchrlegow. I want the cow it is fur mcrism presit

Carson Stambaush

Dear Santa

you are the best I help peaple and help can I have a lol doll ?can I have a elf doll? Thank you for everything. We love you thank you.

Kelly Shepard

Dear Santa

you are so nice my I please have a xbox and a nentndo please I been good. This is the bestr december ! I like Chrismas so much . I love you Santa. From

Zane Alexander

Dear Santa

I hope you are having a good day so far. I have been a good little girl . What I want for Christmas is cotton candy machine and a real panda I love you santa I hope you make it to my house santa. Love

Kallee Houghtaling

Dear Santa

I had uoy hov a grd bay I got a grhina tiktn can I hav a leetch gtorn and omikm fon. Hae santa I had uoy hov a mare crismis and miss clos I hp uoy giv hole a pesiehv. From

Owen Carr

Dear Santa

Be safe on the way. I am nice to my Mom and Dad . I wont a maketrol grave diger the won that dus weely? I won a transformers the oktmies with spiks. I love you Santa

Blake Benson

Dear Santa

I love you and Mrs Clause Did you know I earned a golden ticket ? Can I please have a lol doll ? I love you both so much. Thank you

Emma Smith