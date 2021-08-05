Local Libertarians gathered at Mosch’s Tavern in Coudersport on July 14 to organize an official county party. Bylaws were edited and approved and votes were taken.
At the end of evening, the Potter County Libertarian Party was organized with a chair, secretary and treasurer. Saturday, July 17 the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania’s Board approved it, making it an official affiliate of the LPPA.
The newly elected chair of the Potter County Libertarian Party, Kate Crosby, said “We are looking forward to working with other like-minded organizations to bring the principles of liberty into action.”
In that spirit, the newly formed organization is planning a family-friendly event.
“We’re planning a get together at Gary’s Putter Golf and Jiffy Pup Restaurant in Sweden Valley (Coudersport) at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. There are a lot of liberty minded people in Potter County. All are welcome to join us,” said Liz Terwilliger, Libertarian Congressional candidate.
The next meeting of the Potter County Libertarian Party will be Aug. 11. If you’d like to learn more about the Potter County Libertarian Party or get involved, visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PotterCountyLibertarians or lppa.org/potter.