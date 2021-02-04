In partnership with the McKean County Collaborative Board and the Housing Coalition Committee, the five public libraries in Mc-Kean County will continue the 2021 Warm it Forward program into February.
Warm It Forward is to help keep area neighbors warm and bring awareness to homelessness and housing issues in the library service areas.
The libraries, which include the Bradford Area Public Library, Hamlin Memorial Library, Friends Memorial Library, Mount Jewett Memorial Library and S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany, are currently collecting hats, scarves, gloves and mittens from community members who wish to donate.
A clothesline or bin filled with winter accessories in all sizes, neatly packaged in clear storage bags, will be accessible on library property during February.
Please bring your warm accessory donations to any McKean County library to fill the need in the community.