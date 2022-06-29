Get hooked on the Happy Hour fundraiser at S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, July 8.
Tickets are $20 for adults 21 years and older only. Tickets on sale now at the library.
Inside the library will be wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, appetizers, live music, door prizes and a bucket auction.
Outside the library will be Cream ‘N Sugar Mobile, Red Horse Grill Food Truck, Kettlishes Kettle Corn and Lemonade.
The bucket auction and food trucks are available for an additional fee. Some food trucks are cash or Venmo only.
To donate your time, beverages or an item for the bucket auction, contact Library Director Mary Grace Collier-Kisler at 814-642-9210.