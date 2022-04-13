Teddy Daniels, confirmed GOP primary candidate for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, paid a visit to Vinnie’s Bar in Coudersport on Saturday, March 26 as part of his campaign’s “Save PA Tour.”
Daniels traveled to meet with Potter County “America First” candidate for PA’s 67th Congressional District Robert Rossman, the Free PA Potter County Chapter, members of the Potter County Republican Party and area residents.
Daniels spoke to the gathering re-affirming his endorsement of Rossman, a local business owner, Second Amendment and Voter Integrity advocate. Daniels wanted to make sure Rossman secured the required number of signatures on his nomination petition. This task was accomplished.
Rossman headed to Harrisburg the following Monday having over 500 validated signatures (only 300 were required) to be on the Republican ballot for the 2022 Primary Election on May 17.
Daniels has good reason to be proud of his campaigns’ accomplishment as well; he set a new state record with over 12,000 nomination petition signatures and secured his spot on the Primary Ballot for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.
Free PA Potter County thanks Daniels and his campaign team for including Potter County in their “Save PA Tour” and hopes to work with them on an event later in the year.
Daniels and Rossman were both involved in the series of Trump Thunder Motorcycle events in Potter County over the last couple of years. Plans for a dinner/auction fundraiser for Rossman’s campaign is currently being planned in the near future.
Free PA Potter County and God’s Country ABATE are looking for participation from other businesses and organizations who would like to see this county represented at the state level. Contact Cheryl at 814-435-6548, Kim at 814-558-4893 or Marc at 585-610-5284 to donate food, auction items or help in any way.