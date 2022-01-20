The Potter County Habitat for Humanity was recently awarded a $2,000 donation from Northwest Bank to continue its support of area residents in obtaining home ownership.
Their recent accomplishment is a home on Brophy Avenue that was donated by Greg Gooch and his mother Cheryl, and moved to the new location.
Location prep was done by Ryan Pelchy, and the home was moved by Ackley Construction.
Hookups for electric, plumbing and heat were performed by volunteer Dennis Furman.
The rest of the labor to reset the siding, flooring, painting, and more was done by an all-female crew of volunteers working many hours with new owner Brittany Freer to make it a complete beautiful home.
Plans for the next home are in the works and Habitat is always looking for volunteers. Those interested can call Carol Jackson at 814- 274-0219 for more information.