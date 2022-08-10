The Gospel Tabernacle Church on Route 6, Coudersport held the 5th Annual Back to School Block Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 6.
More than 500 people attended.
Due to the heat and storm forecast, six inflatables were moved into the main sanctuary. While the sun shone, the children challenged themselves on the rock wall, an inflatable slide and bubble machine.
The Children’s Ministry Classroom was set up with lunch so that people could stay cool and/or dry. The church provided free pulled pork sandwiches, corn on the cob, sno-cones, cotton candy, fresh donuts and more.
During the event, gifts were given away and every child went home with a free backpack filled with school supplies.