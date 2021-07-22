Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $445,000 in grants from the state.
The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.
McKean County
- Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Eldred – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations.
- Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eldred – $11,698.48.
- Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run – $11,520.24.
- Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1, Port Allegany – $14,906.94.
- Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany – $8,993.20.
- Rew Volunteer Fire Department, Rew – $11,876.73.
Potter County
- Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,767.97 for fire company operations.
- Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, Coudersport – $8,993.20.
- Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $14,372.20.
- Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc. EMS, Galeton – $8,993.20.
- Genesee Volun
- teer Fire Department Inc., Genesee – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,520.24 for fire company operations.
- Germania Fire Company, Galeton – $11,235.
- Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton – $12,054.98.
- Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley – $12,946.22.
- Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $3,342.08.
- Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $11,520.24.
- Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $11,876.73 for fire company operations.
- Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $8,993.20 for EMS operations; $12,054.98 for fire company operations.
- Tri-town Fire Company, Ulysses – $12,946.22.