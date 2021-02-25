Local libraries offer a free virtual gallery presentation of 'bad art'
At 6 p.m. March 11 via Zoom, the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium and the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany, will serve as curators from the Museum of Bad Art and present a humorous art gallery tour titled "Living Through Tough Times: From Having a Bad Day to a Dystopian Apocalypse."
As people endure a global pandemic, political upheaval and unrelenting climate change, the public will light-heartedly examine works from the MOBA collection to discern how art reflects adversity.
MOBA collects, exhibits and celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue. Since 1993, they have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. This program is free and is for adults.
Interested participants must provide a name and an active email account to register. Registration is free, but participants must register by March 10. Register in advance for this Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/.../tJArfuysqjIqH9Frn32MNarPn3sxVfX3heJZ.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library thanks the Pennsylvania Humanities Council for making this program possible through a PHC CARES Grant.