The Pennsylvania Library Association just announced the 2021 third quarter PA Forward Star Library awardees.
More than 30 libraries from throughout the state, including the Genesee Area Library, earned their star status and are being recognized by the Association for their efforts to provide patrons with educational resources and opportunities.
PA Forward, which launched statewide in 2012, works through five key literacies – Basic, Information, Civic & Social, Health and Financial – to assist individuals in enhancing their overall quality of life. To continue helping libraries use PA Forward to demonstrate all their libraries offer, in January 2017, the Association kicked off the Star Library program statewide.
The Star Library recognition offers support to libraries who participate and integrate PA Forward’s literacies in the programming activities, such as retirement planning (financial literacy) or walking book club discussions (civic and social literacy and health literacy).
Libraries are recognized by their peers for meeting benchmarks within the bronze, silver and gold star levels. While one star is awarded for both the bronze and gold levels, a total of five stars are awarded in the silver category – one for each of the five literacies of PA Forward.
The libraries recognized this time are those that earned a first-time star or a new star level between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2021. The Genesee Area Library received a Gold Star for maintaining its status.
For more information, visit https://paforward.org/pa-forward-star-program/.
The next round of awards will be announced after Jan. 6, 2022.